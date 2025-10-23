Russia open to contact with US despite no plans for presidential meeting

After the Trump administration said there are currently “no plans” for a US-Russia presidential meeting, Moscow confirmed it remains open to dialogue.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the goal of contacts with the US is to define the next steps in bilateral relations and coordinate joint measures toward a Ukrainian settlement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We proceed from the assumption that Washington will continue sharing its considerations and motives concerning measures taken, including those made public,” Zakharova said.

She added that Russia’s stance on the conflict remains unchanged. Moscow continues to insist on Ukraine’s neutrality, non-alignment, and nuclear-free status, along with demilitarization and “denazification.” It also seeks solid guarantees for the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population and protection of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s activities.

Zakharova emphasized that these positions form the starting point for dialogue with the US and other countries looking to contribute constructively to resolving the crisis.

She noted that while progress is “difficult and painstaking,” it should be achieved through diplomacy rather than leaks or provocations. Russia sees no major obstacles to continuing the process initiated by the Russian and US presidents, aiming to align political frameworks and deliver concrete results.

