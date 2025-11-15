Russia: Palestinian state essential for long-term Middle East peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that a long-term and stable peace in the Middle East is impossible without the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip — where tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed over more than two years — along with rising tensions in the West Bank, shows that the Palestinian question remains central to the region’s stability, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Resolving it significantly influences the chances of achieving lasting peace across the entire Middle East,” she said.

Zakharova stressed that a solution must come through political and diplomatic means grounded in established UN resolutions.

“It is our conviction that without establishing an independent, territorially contiguous state of Palestine that can coexist safely and harmoniously with Israel, the long-anticipated peace in the region cannot materialize,” she said.

Commenting on the capture of El Fasher in Sudan by the paramilitary Rapid Reaction Forces, Zakharova highlighted reports of mass violence, executions, and ethnically motivated crimes against civilians.

Around 200,000 people, including many women and children, remain trapped in the city under severe humanitarian conditions, she noted.

Moscow condemns the violence and urges the international community to take unified action to stop the atrocities, ensure accountability, and provide immediate humanitarian access.

“Russia reaffirms its support for a Sudanese-led political process that respects the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. An immediate ceasefire and inclusive dialogue remain the top priorities for a sustainable settlement,” Zakharova said.

News.Az