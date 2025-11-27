Russia proposes major weapons program for CSTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a large-scale weapons program at the CSTO summit, aimed at strengthening the alliance’s military capabilities.

Putin highlighted the effectiveness of Russian arms in real combat and reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to supporting CSTO partners, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Russia will continue to work closely with its allies on all matters related to strengthening the CSTO's military potential," Putin assured. He pointed out that during Russia’s chairmanship of the organization in 2026, efforts will be concentrated on boosting the combat readiness of national contingents and enhancing the command and control of collective forces.

Furthermore, Putin announced, "We propose launching a large-scale program to equip our collective forces with modern weapons and equipment that have demonstrated their effectiveness in real combat."

He promised that, during its presidency, Russia "will do its utmost to maintain continuity in the main areas of cooperation within the CSTO." Moscow intends to develop cooperation among the CSTO countries "based on the principles of genuine alliance, friendship, and good-neighborliness, respect and consideration of each other's interests, mutual assistance, and support."

Russia's presidency, beginning next year, will be held under the motto Collective Security in a Multipolar World: Common Goal - Shared Responsibility.

News.Az