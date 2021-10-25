Russia records all-time daily high of 37,930 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia recorded 37,930 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The total number of cases has reached 8,279,573, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.46%.

The number of the COVID-19 deaths in Russia climbed by 1,069 in the last 24 hours versus 1,072 the day before, having reached 231,669.

Thus, the country records over 1,000 mortalities for the seventh day in a row.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remains at 2,8%, according to the crisis center.

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,690 to 7,186,611 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 86.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

News.Az