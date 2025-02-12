Russia rejects territory exchange talks with Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will never discuss the exchange of its territories, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday.

"It is impossible. Russia has never discussed and will not discuss the topic of exchanging its territory," Peskov said, commenting on relevant statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Ukrainian army units in the Russian territory will be destroyed and driven away, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"Certainly, Ukrainian formations will be expelled from this territory. They will be destroyed, [they] will be driven away," he added.

