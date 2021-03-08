Russia reports 10,253 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia per day increased by 10,253 over the past day, this is the lowest figure since October 3.

The total number of cases has reached 4,333,029, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Monday, according to TASS.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 379 over the past day against 368 a day earlier to 89,473.

The number of people who recovered after being infected with coronavirus in Russia increased by 10 322 per day to 3,922,246.

According to the headquarters, 90.5% of all people infected in the country have already recovered.

News.Az