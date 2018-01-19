Russia: Reports about Russian army withdrawing from Syria's Afrin denied

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information about the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Syria's Afrin was denied.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to "Interfax" that the due statement came from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.

"These reports were later denied," Lavrov said during the press conference at the UN, answering the relevant question.

Earlier, the Turkish agency Anadolu reported that the Russian military allegedly leave the Syrian region of Afrin, where Ankara is preparing to attack.

News.Az

News.Az