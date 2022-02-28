Russia restricts flights of airlines of 36 countries in response to bans on air travels

Russia restricts flights of airlines of 36 countries in response to bans on air travels

Over the weekend, Western countries initiated new sanctions against Russia in connection with the Russian operation in Ukraine.

EU banned any Russian aircraft from landing, taking off, or flying over the territory of the EU, News.Az reports citing Sputnik.

Russia, as a response to a ban the European states placed on the operation of flights of Russian aircraft, has limited the operation of flights via the airlines of 36 states, the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"In accordance with the norms of international law, as a response to the ban of European states on the operation of flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, a restriction has been introduced on the operation of flights by the air carriers of 36 states," the message says.



As specified, the restrictions will affect the air carriers of the following countries: Austria, Albania, Anguilla, Belgium, Bulgaria, British Virgin Islands, Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Denmark (+ Greenland, Faroe Islands, Territorial Sea), Jersey, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia.

Flights from these countries can be performed with a special permit issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency or the Russian Foreign Ministry.

