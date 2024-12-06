Yandex metrika counter

Russia's bombing of Zaporizhzhia kills 7

Reuters

A Russian strike on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region has killed at least seven people, the local governor said Friday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire, posting images of a fire blazing with debris strewn across the street.

"The death toll has risen to seven people," he said in a post on Telegram, calling Russia a "terrorist state."

The attack comes after weeks of escalation in the near three-year war, with Moscow stepping up its attacks at the start of the freezing winter months.

