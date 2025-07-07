Russia's former transport minister Starovoit commits suicide after dismissal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, who was sacked by President Vladimir Putin on Monday, has committed suicide.

The spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, confirmed that Starovoit committed suicide in his personal car in Odintsovo, Moscow Region, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Investigative authorities of the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region are working at the scene; circumstances of the occurrence are being ascertained. Suicide is the primary version," she said.

President Putin has dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit following a wave of disruptions to the country’s aviation and maritime sectors.

The official decree, published on Russia’s legal portal, did not cite a reason for the dismissal.

The move comes just one day after 287 flights were grounded at major Russian airports due to Ukrainian drone threats. Additionally, a July 6 explosion on the Eco Wizard tanker at the Ust-Luga port caused an ammonia leak, prompting an emergency response.

Starovoit, who was appointed in May 2024 and previously served as governor of Kursk Oblast, has been under international sanctions for his role in the war against Ukraine.

Deputy Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin is reportedly the top candidate to succeed him, according to Russian media.

The Eco Wizard tanker, believed to be part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” used to skirt sanctions, is the fifth vessel damaged in Russian ports since January. While authorities downplayed the ammonia leak as minor, the blast has raised further concerns over security at strategic infrastructure.

News.Az