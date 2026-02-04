Russia says Iran uranium export plan still open

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia said its proposal to export Iran’s enriched uranium to Russian territory remains available as part of efforts to ease U.S. concerns over Tehran’s nuclear activities, but emphasized the final decision lies with Iran.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the initiative, previously offered as a confidence-building step in nuclear diplomacy, has not been withdrawn. The proposal involves transferring Iran’s enriched uranium reserves to Russia, potentially reducing international concerns about stockpile levels inside Iran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Iran has full authority over its uranium reserves and can independently decide whether to export them abroad. She added that Tehran would also determine the destination if it chooses to move the material outside its territory.

The proposal is viewed as part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at limiting nuclear risks while allowing Iran to maintain civilian nuclear capabilities. Similar mechanisms have been discussed in past international negotiations as a way to build trust between Iran and Western countries.

Russia has continued to position itself as a potential mediator in discussions related to Iran’s nuclear programme, particularly as tensions between Tehran and Western powers remain high.

Whether the proposal moves forward will depend largely on Iran’s political decisions and the direction of wider international negotiations involving the United States, European countries and regional stakeholders.

