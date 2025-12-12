Russia says EU plans to use its assets are illegal

Russia’s central bank declared on Dec. 12 that the European Union’s proposals to use its frozen assets are illegal, warning it will take all measures to protect its interests.

The bank said any direct or indirect use of its assets violates international law, including the principle of sovereign immunity, and described such actions as unauthorized, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The statement responded to an EU Commission press release on Dec. 3 outlining plans to borrow from EU financial institutions holding Russian assets to fund a reparations loan for Ukraine in 2026–2027.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that any attempt to use these assets would provoke a “harshest reaction.” The central bank said it would challenge such measures through national and international courts, arbitral tribunals, and other judicial channels, enforcing any rulings within UN member states.

News.Az