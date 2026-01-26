Yandex metrika counter

Russia says trilateral Ukraine talks will continue next week

Russia-Ukraine-US trilateral talks on Ukraine are expected to continue next week, although the exact date has not yet been determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“The continuation of contacts is planned for next week,” Peskov said, adding that he could not specify the precise date at this stage, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral talks took place in Abu Dhabi. The second meeting was held on January 24.

The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral talks next week.


