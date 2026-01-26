Russia says trilateral Ukraine talks will continue next week

On January 23, the first day of trilateral talks took place in Abu Dhabi. The second meeting was held on January 24.

The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral talks next week.