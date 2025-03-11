Russia says Ukraine launched massive drone attack on Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia said Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday.

"One person was killed and three others were wounded in Moscow Region as a result of an attack by enemy drones," Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Today at 04:00 Moscow time, a massive drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region began. At the moment, one person is known to have died and three wounded in the Leninsky Urban District (Vidnoye settlement) and Domodedovo (Yam settlement)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Vorobyov also added that at least seven apartments were damaged in Ramenskoye, Moscow Region, when unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) debris fell on a residential building. "Drone debris fell on an apartment building in Ramenskoye, where at least 7 apartments from the 19th to the 22nd floors of the building on Severnoye highway were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 12 people, including three children, were evacuated from the damaged apartments.

