Russia seeks changes to US-drafted UN resolution on Ukraine

Russia has proposed an amendment to the US draft resolution of the UN General Assembly meeting on Ukraine, proposing to add the words on eliminating the "root causes" of the conflict, according to a source.

A source in the UN Security Council stated that representatives of a number of EU countries at the UN will gather for an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the US decision to submit a neutral General Assembly resolution on Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, the US for the first time refused to be a co-sponsor of the draft anti-Russian UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine, and proposed its own, which does not contain accusations against Russia in the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. The text of the document also expresses sorrow over the tragic loss of life in the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" and calls for a speedy end to the conflict.

Commenting on the information that the US did not co-sponsor a draft anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that this "demonstrates pragmatism as the essence of the Donald Trump administration's policy."

