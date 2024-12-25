Russia shopping mall explosion leave one dead, several injured -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion and subsequent fire at the Alania Mall in Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasus region, has resulted in at least one death and several injuries, according to emergency officials.

"At least one person was killed," he said, News.az reports, citing TASS.Regional head Sergey Menyailo, in turn, said that the blast had killed a woman inside the building. According to emergency services, nine people suffered injuries in the fire.The authorities specified that there had been no customers at the mall at the time of the explosion so only personnel and passers-by had been affected.According to the emergency official, the fire has engulfed 800 square meters on the third floor and the roof. The blaze has been categorized as a three-alarm fire.

