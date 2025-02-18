+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev has condemned France’s treatment of its overseas territories as colonies.

"New Caledonia, Martinique, Guadeloupe and some other French islands are tired of being treated as colonies from which all resources can be siphoned off and used for their influence in various parts of the world ocean," Patrushev noted, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"At the same time, France does not intend to listen to the opinion of the inhabitants of the overseas territories who dream of independence," he pointed out in an interview with aif.ru.

Patrushev emphasized that this is the reason for the cases of violent suppression of protests, which, according to many experts, will only increase from the end of 2024.

News.Az