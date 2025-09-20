Russia slams plans to reinstate Iran sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry described attempts to reinstate sanctions against Iran over its alleged violations of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, as "provocative and illegal."

"These actions have nothing to do with diplomacy and lead solely to a further escalation of tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program," the ministry claimed after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to adopt a resolution to permanently lift "snapback" sanctions against Iran. This means the sanctions against Iran will be reinstated by September 28 if no agreement is reached beforehand, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Moscow particularly slammed European JCPOA signatories- the United Kingdom, Germany, and France - as well as South Korea, currently presiding over the UNSC, for abstaining during the vote, despite it being the country that submitted the resolution.

News.Az