Russia starts production of equipment for Iran Bushehr nuclear plant

Russia launched production of equipment necessary for the construction of new reactors at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, senior Russian official said.

President of JSC NIAEP-holding Company of JSC Atomstroyexport (JSC ASE), the project's general contractor, Valery Limarenko made the remarks in an interview with Sputnik on Monday, IRNA reported.

The company's president added that a number of deals related to long-lead equipment were expected to be signed in the near future.

'The contracts for production of a melt localization device, the so-called core catcher, for the second and third NPP reactors have already been signed. Moreover, the manufacturer has already started to produce this complex equipment,' Limarenko said at the IXth International Forum ATOMEXPO 2017, adding that contracts on deliveries of equipment for machinery rooms were also signed.

News.Az


