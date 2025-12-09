Russia strikes energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving over 5,000 residents in the Zaporizhzhia region without electricity, officials reported.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“As a result of Russian attacks, power grids in the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region have been damaged. Because of this, 5,200 residents in the Zaporizhzhia region are without power.”

Energy companies are preparing emergency repairs as soon as security conditions allow, Fedorov added.

According to Ukrenergo, Russia carried out a series of massive night strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with the most severe impact seen in the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

On December 6, Russian forces targeted power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities across several regions, including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv. Thermal power plants operated by DTEK were damaged, and nuclear plants had to reduce electricity production due to the scale of the attacks.

The following night, December 7, Russia launched another strike, this time on energy facilities in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region, employing missiles and strike drones. These attacks disrupted heat and water supply in the affected areas.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage while prioritizing emergency repair work to restore critical power and utility services.

