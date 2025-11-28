+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces have stopped a Russian offensive near the frontline town of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, stabilizing the situation after several days of pressure. The Southern Defense Forces said the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment and supporting assault and mechanized units managed to hold back Russian troops.

Officials said Russia had recently stepped up activity within a ten-kilometer zone around Huliaipole, attempting to advance toward Zatyshshia. The escalation followed a Ukrainian regrouping, during which one unit made an uncoordinated withdrawal, briefly exposing a flank that Russian forces exploited, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Clashes continued in the area, and several Ukrainian soldiers are currently listed as missing. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders repelled around 20 attacks near Zatyshshia, Solodke, Chervone, and toward Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka and Huliaipole.

