Russia strikes gas extraction facilities in Ukraine's Poltava

Russian forces attacked DTEK gas production facilities in Ukraine’s Poltava region overnight on October 16, forcing operations to stop, the energy company said.

"Last night, Russia once again attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK Naftogaz with drones and missiles," the company says in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

As a result of the Russian attack, gas production facilities in the Poltava region were shut down.

At the beginning of fall, Russia launched a series of strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russia's main targets are thermal power plants, thermal power stations, and other energy facilities.

In particular, on the night of October 15, Russian troops attacked one of Naftogaz's thermal power plants, causing a fire at the site of the strike.

In addition, on the evening of October 15, emergency power outage schedules were introduced in a number of regions.

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the previous Russian strike, power is being cut off in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially in the Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects that electricity problems may continue in the future amid new Russian attacks. Therefore, it will be necessary to start importing from the EU.

News.Az