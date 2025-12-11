Russia strikes Odesa energy facility with drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched an overnight drone strike on an energy facility in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing several fires, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Most targets were intercepted by air defenses, but some damage occurred to the facility, two nearby homes, and an administrative building. No casualties were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Firefighters, including a Ukrzaliznytsia train, over 50 personnel, and 13 units of equipment, quickly extinguished the fires. Odesa has faced repeated Russian drone attacks in recent weeks, hitting energy and civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and transport facilities.

The strikes highlight the ongoing intensity of Russian attacks on the region, with fires and damage recurring across ports, energy facilities, and other infrastructure.

News.Az