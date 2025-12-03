Russia strikes Odesa grid again, one injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched another overnight attack on the Odesa region’s energy infrastructure early on December 3, sparking a fire and leaving one worker seriously injured, according to Odesa Regional Military Administration chief Oleh Kiper.

Kiper said Russian drones targeted an energy facility in the Odesa district, damaging equipment and igniting a blaze, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Unfortunately, an employee was injured. He is in serious condition and receiving the necessary medical care,” he reported.

Emergency crews quickly contained the fire, and teams are now working to repair the damage. Law enforcement has opened an investigation into what they describe as yet another Russian attack on civilians and critical infrastructure.

The region continues to face almost nightly drone strikes. On December 2, a massive attack damaged both energy and civilian infrastructure across southern Odesa, leaving thousands without electricity.

This follows several recent strikes:

On November 16, Russian forces hit civilian and energy sites again, including a solar power plant.

In a previous attack, another energy facility was struck, injuring a DTEK employee and cutting power to nearly 30,000 households.

The repeated strikes have intensified pressure on Odesa's already strained energy system as winter sets in.

