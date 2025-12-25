Russia strikes Odesa port overnight, 1 dead, 2 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px



Russian forces launched overnight attacks on port and industrial infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, killing one person and injuring two others, authorities reported.

Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said the strikes damaged administrative, production, and warehouse facilities. Fires broke out at some sites but were extinguished by emergency services. The body of the deceased was recovered from under rubble, while the injured are receiving medical care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All emergency services remain active at the scene, and authorities continue documenting the attacks as part of ongoing investigations into war crimes.

The Odesa region has seen intensified Russian strikes in recent days, targeting ports and energy infrastructure. Recent attacks on Pivdennyi port caused a spill of vegetable oil, polluting the coastal zone, while a civilian vessel under the Lebanese flag carrying Ukrainian soybeans was also damaged.

Russian forces have additionally targeted the bridge at Maiaky on the Odesa–Reni highway, disrupting travel to border crossings and western settlements. Alternative routes have been arranged by authorities and transport services.

