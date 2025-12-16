Russian drone strike hits Zaporizhzhia apartment block

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday, damaging a residential building and injuring at least two civilians, regional officials said.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the city was struck by Shahed attack drones, one of which hit a multi-story apartment building, sparking a fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Early this morning, the Russians attacked the regional center with a drone. The strike caused a fire in a multi-story building,” Fedorov said in a statement on Telegram. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, evacuating residents from the upper floors as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Authorities confirmed that two people were injured in the attack. A man sustained shrapnel wounds, while a woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

The strike is part of a broader pattern of attacks on Zaporizhzhia in recent days. On December 14, Russian forces carried out aerial bomb attacks on the city, injuring 14 people. One of the strikes hit a grocery store in a residential neighborhood, while another district was shelled, setting multiple cars on fire.

Zaporizhzhia, a key industrial and logistical hub in southeastern Ukraine, has repeatedly come under attack as the war continues, with residential areas increasingly affected. Local authorities urged residents to remain cautious and follow air raid warnings as emergency crews continue response and assessment efforts.

