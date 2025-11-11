Russia suffers major defeat in UNESCO elections, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reacts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has faced a major diplomatic setback at UNESCO, losing all bids for seats in several of the organization’s advisory bodies, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, Russia failed to secure membership in three key UNESCO programs — Information for All (IFAP), International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC), and Man and the Biosphere (MAB), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry hailed the outcome as proof that “a terrorist state waging an aggressive war, destroying cultural heritage and schools, cannot claim moral or expert leadership in culture or science.”

The ministry also thanked partner countries for their continued support and reaffirmed its goal of maximizing Russia’s international isolation.

Ukraine, which currently sits on UNESCO’s Executive Board and the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property, emphasized that the result shows growing global recognition of its efforts to defend UNESCO’s core values amid war.

