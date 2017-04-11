Russia suspends imports of poultry, eggs from several EU countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) banned imports of live poultry and hatching eggs from several regions in a number of EU countries, including Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria, France, Poland and Sweden over the threat of avian flu, according to Sputnik International.

The countries affected by the ban include Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria, France, Poland and Sweden.

The agricultural agency also banned the transit of live poultry from the regions in question through the territory of Russia.

The agency began introducing temporary bans on imports of poultry and eggs from those regions or countries where outbreaks of bird flu were detected.

According to the World Health Organization, an infectious disease of birds may either go unnoticed or rapidly develop into a fatal disease. The infection does not normally affect humans, but there have been rare cases of severe respiratory disease in people and there is concern that the virus might mutate to become easily transmissible between humans.

