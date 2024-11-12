Russia targets Kharkiv with new Molniya drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched two Molniya drone strikes on Kharkiv on November 12, hitting residential areas and injuring three civilians, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, News.Az reports citing Euromaidan Press.

Today’s attacks on Kharkiv may indicate Russia is testing the drones’ effectiveness against civilian infrastructure. As Russians have been extensively testing Molniya on the battlefield since May 2024, now the drone might represent a new threat to Ukrainian cities.The first strike hit Kharkiv’s northern Saltivsky district at 1:55 p.m. local time, causing two injuries. A second strike at 3:35 p.m. targeted an eleven-story apartment building in the southern Slobidskyi district, injuring a 70-year-old woman.Built from Chinese components, including plywood, veneer, foam, and 18-mm aluminum tubes, these low-cost drones can carry up to three kilograms of explosives. While they use similar communication and electronics as FPV drones, their 40-kilometer range—far exceeding that of FPV drones—allows Russian forces to target Ukrainian positions previously considered secure from drone threats.Despite their extended range capability, these drones have shown limited effectiveness in combat, with only about one in eight strikes hitting their intended targets.

News.Az