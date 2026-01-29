Russia to abolish bachelor’s and master’s degrees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will abolish the bachelor’s and master’s degree system starting September 1, 2026, introducing new formats of basic and specialized higher education, according to a senior State Duma official.

Ksenia Goryacheva, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education, announced the transition on January 29. Speaking to RIA Novosti, she said the reform will replace the current two-tier university structure with a new model designed to better align education with labor market needs, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

“Instead of the bachelor’s and master’s formulas, basic higher education is being introduced for a period of four to six years, depending on the specialty,” Goryacheva explained.

Under the new system, students will complete a unified basic higher education program, followed by specialized higher education for advanced professional training. Officials say the shift aims to modernize Russia’s university system, improve graduate qualifications, and strengthen links between education and industry demands.

Further details on curriculum changes and implementation guidelines are expected to be released ahead of the 2026 rollout.

News.Az