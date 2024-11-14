Russia to work with Arab nations on Middle East de-escalation — diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will work with Arab and Muslim partners to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the recent joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) focused on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, reports citing TASS .

"We are ready for further close coordination with our Arab and Muslim partners, as well as other like-minded nations, in the interest of reducing tensions in the conflict zone and transitioning toward a comprehensive political-diplomatic settlement based on universally recognized principles," the diplomat emphasized.She pointed out that, following the forum, which took place on Saudi Arabia’s initiative on November 11, a statement was adopted, which includes, among other things, "a call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon, the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, and the provision of humanitarian aid to those in need.""This document underscores the need for the general stabilization of the situation through the implementation of the Palestinian people's right to establish their own state, based on international legal principles for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," Zakharova pointed out. "A call was made to the international community to contribute to the achievement of this goal."The position, negotiated in Riyadh, aligns with Russia’s core approaches, the spokeswoman said."We praise the intent of regional states to play a central role in advancing the goal of putting an end to the violence in the Middle East and normalizing the situation across this vast region," she concluded.The first such meeting took place in Riyadh in November 2023.

News.Az