Russia, Ukraine confirm completion of new POW exchange

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 19, Russia and Ukraine announced the completion of another exchange of captured soldiers, carried out as part of an agreement reached earlier in June during peace talks in Istanbul.

During the talks, the first direct negotiations between the sides in three years, both countries agreed to free more than 1,000 prisoners of war from each side, all wounded, ill or under 25 years old, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

But neither side said how many soldiers had been freed in Thursday's exchange, the latest in several swaps since the June 2 talks.

"Our people are returning home from Russian captivity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

The Ukrainian government agency overseeing the exchanges said it involved "seriously ill and wounded" soldiers.

Most of the Ukrainians had been captured in the first months of Russia's 2022 invasion and had developed "serious medical conditions and illnesses" including dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal disorders and cardiovascular diseases, Ukraine said.

Russia's defense ministry confirmed the exchange, posting pictures of soldiers draped in Russian flags cheering and waving.

Zelensky posted similar photos of freed Ukrainian soldiers, crying, smiling and calling loved ones after being swapped.

News.Az