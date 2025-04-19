Yandex metrika counter

Russia, Ukraine swap 492 prisoners of war

Source: Reuters

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday exchanged 492 prisoners, said the Russian Defense Ministry, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

It said that 246 Russian servicemen were "returned from Kiev-controlled territory," while 246 Ukrainian prisoners were freed as well.

It added that Russia has handed over 31 wounded prisoners to Ukraine in exchange for 15 Russian soldiers requiring urgent medical care.

The swap followed a negotiation process mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the ministry said.


News.Az 

