Russia-Ukraine talks may be delayed until Friday

The direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations may be delayed to Friday, May 16, Russian news agency Tass reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The negotiations were initially set to start today, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will send a delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for talks in Istanbul, slamming Russia for sending a low-level team,

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that his delegation will be led by his aide Vladimir Medinsky, excluding himself and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from the list of negotiators.

