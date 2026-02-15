Russia – Ukraine war dominates final day of Munich Security Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Munich Security Conference has wrapped up, with top EU official Kaja Kallas pushing back at US criticism, and saying “Europe is not facing civilisational erasure.”, News.Az reports, citing Channel4.

But many European politicians will be breathing a sigh of relief after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a far more conciliatory tone than JD Vance, who used last year’s event to attack them.

