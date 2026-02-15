Yandex metrika counter

Russia – Ukraine war dominates final day of Munich Security Conference

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Russia – Ukraine war dominates final day of Munich Security Conference
Source: www.iiss.org

The Munich Security Conference has wrapped up, with top EU official Kaja Kallas pushing back at US criticism, and saying “Europe is not facing civilisational erasure.”, News.Az reports, citing Channel4.

But many European politicians will be breathing a sigh of relief after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a far more conciliatory tone than JD Vance, who used last year’s event to attack them.


News.Az 

By Salman Rahimli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      