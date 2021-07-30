Yandex metrika counter

Russia, US maintain dialogue on counterterrorism

Moscow and Washington continue to exchange intelligence related to the fight against terrorism but this kind of cooperation has slowed down recently, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"As for our interaction with the [US] Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA is a partner agency for us, we share intelligence on a wide range of issues related to the global fight against terrorism," Naryshkin pointed out. "This is the area where intelligence exchange continues though it may be not as intense as it used to be, but still, we do work together," he added.

Naryshkin told TASS earlier that he was looking forward to meeting with CIA chief William Burns.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

