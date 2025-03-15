Russia welcomes completion of peace treaty talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow welcomes the completion of negotiations on the peace agreement and establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova.

Russia is ready to host talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia so they could normalize their bilateral relations and sign a peace treaty, Zakharova stated, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"We reaffirm our proposal to provide a Russian platform for communication between representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the whole range of issues of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, as well as for signing a peace treaty," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, Russia welcomes the completion of negotiations on the peace agreement and establishment of relations between the governments in Baku and Yerevan.

"We support this important step toward achieving full and comprehensive Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization as envisaged by the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia from 2020-2022," she said.

"We aim to provide all possible assistance to further advance the peace process and resolve outstanding issues between Baku and Yerevan, including those necessary to reach the signing of a peace agreement, as well as those related to the unblocking of transportation communications, delimitation of the shared border and humanitarian issues, to the extent and in the form acceptable to the partners. Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for Assistance to Armenian-Azerbaijani Normalization Igor Khovayev is ready to visit Baku and Yerevan for relevant consultations," Zakharova continued.

News.Az