Russia well aware of nature of Armenian diaspora’s provocations, political analyst says

Russia is well aware of the nature of provocations by the Armenian diaspora, political analyst Ilgar Valizade told News.Az.

According to the political analyst, Russia is also trying to distance itself from the policy being pursued by the ruling circles of the Armenian diaspora.

“These circles of the Armenian diaspora around the world purposefully incite hatred against Azerbaijanis and Turks among Armenians,” said Valizade, adding. “By provoking an ethnic conflict in Russia, they [Armenians] aim to gain sympathy from certain political circles and make them turn against Azerbaijan and Turkey.”

News.Az