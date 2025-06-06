Russian air attack on Kyiv kills at least four

Russian air attack on Kyiv kills at least four

Fire and smoke rise in the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 6, 2025. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia unleashed a heavy overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killing four people and shaking the city with powerful explosions, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin, conveyed via U.S. leader Donald Trump, that the Kremlin would hit back after Ukrainian drones destroyed several strategic bomber aircraft in attacks deep inside Russia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were injured, 16 of them in hospital, in addition to the four deaths.

The city's metro transport system was disrupted by a Russian strike that hit and damaged a train between stations, Kyiv's military administration said.

In the Solomenskiy district, a Russian drone slammed into the side of apartment building, leaving a gaping hole and burn marks, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Falling concrete blocks from the building crushed cars parked below. Two police investigators were examining what appeared to be the drone's engine.

Earlier in the night, Reuters reporters heard the sound of Russian kamikaze drones buzzing in the sky, accompanied by the sounds of outgoing fire from Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire.

Some Kyiv residents sought shelter in metro stations, or in underground car parks.

Ukraine's air force said the city had been targeted with drones and Kalibr cruise missiles.

In one of the most audacious attacks of the war between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian spies last weekend destroyed some of Russia's strategic bomber aircraft on the ground using quadrocopter drones hidden in wooden sheds.

The Kremlin was planning an unspecified response to the Ukrainian attack on Russian air bases, Trump said after a telephone conversation with Putin on Wednesday.

News.Az