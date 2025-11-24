Russian air defences down two drones headed for Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian air defences shot down 10 Ukrainian drones across three regions on Monday, including two drones intercepted on their way to Moscow.

According to officials, the interceptions prompted brief flight restrictions at all three of the capital’s major airports, causing delays for both incoming and outgoing aircraft, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Drones were also downed over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, and the Kaluga region, located southwest of Moscow, the ministry added.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that emergency services were deployed to the sites where the drones were destroyed. He said the situation was under control and that there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The incident marks the latest in a series of attempted drone strikes targeting Moscow and surrounding regions amid heightened tensions and ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

News.Az