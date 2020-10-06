Russian analyst: MG struggling to maintain neutrality despite Armenia's obvious war crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main goal that Armenia is trying to achieve by shelling Ganja, Mingechevir and firing "Tochka-U" medium-range missiles at Khizi district and Absheron peninsula is to provoke Azerbaijan to suppress those firing points from which this fire is taking place on the territory of Armenia, Andrey Petrov, deputy director general of the Russian information-analytical agency "Vestnik Kavkaza" told News.Az.

"That is, Armenia needs to call fire onto its own positions, so that it can later turn to Russia, the CSTO and anywhere else and declare that Azerbaijan is aggressive against the territory of Armenia. They can't make fights in Karabakh, because Nagorno-Karabakh and already six (after almost complete liberation of Jabrayil district) occupied districts are the territories of Azerbaijan and all recognize it. That is why they fire rockets at peaceful cities, committing war crimes and violating the Geneva Convention, so that Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of its citizens would be forced to strike at the territory of Armenia from where the fire is conducted.

The expert also commented on the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh:

"In fact, the statement of the foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was formulated in such a way that all attacks on civilian objects are condemned in general, and here it is also veiled to condemn the attacks on Azerbaijani cities by Armenia. The Minsk Group is now struggling to maintain its neutrality despite the fact that Armenia's war crimes are obvious."

