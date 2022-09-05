Russian and Armenian FMs mull peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the regularization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, News.az reports.

"The commitment of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan to the comprehensive implementation of the agreements of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, has been reaffirmed. Opening of all economic and transport communications, future steps in the direction, delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the development of the parameters of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed," the information said.

News.Az