+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 5th, a Russian vessel was detected near the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska. The U.S. Coast Guard made this announcement on their official website, News.az reports citing Lenta.ru .

According to the statement, the vessel was spotted during routine patrol operations approximately 30 nautical miles southeast of the Amukta Pass in Alaska. The U.S. Coast Guard clarified that while the Russian ship was operating in international waters, it was within the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), a maritime area where the United States holds special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources.Despite the proximity of the Russian vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard chose not to establish communication but instead monitored its movements to ensure it did not pose a threat to U.S. interests. This approach aligns with standard protocols aimed at maintaining situational awareness without escalating tensions.This incident follows a similar event in early July, when the U.S. Coast Guard observed Chinese military ships operating in international waters off the coast of Alaska, but still within the U.S. EEZ. The Chinese vessels were reported to be acting in compliance with international maritime laws. In response, the U.S. Coast Guard deployed additional resources to the area, adopting a strategy of "presence for presence" to demonstrate vigilance and safeguard U.S. interests.These events underscore the growing strategic significance of the Arctic region and the surrounding waters. As global powers increasingly assert their presence in these areas, the U.S. Coast Guard continues to play a critical role in monitoring and responding to foreign activities within and near U.S. territorial and economic zones, ensuring that international norms are respected and U.S. sovereignty is upheld.

News.Az