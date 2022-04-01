Russian, Armenian leaders hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, News.az reports citing Kremlin press service.

According to the Kremlin, Russian and Armenian leaders exchanged views about issues on preserving stability in Karabakh.

It was noted the importance of strict compliance with the trilateral statement signed among the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia dated November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.

News.Az