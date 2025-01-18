Russian attack kills at least 3 in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Ukraine's capital on Saturday, leaving at least three people dead, while Ukrainian strikes set industrial sites in Russia ablaze, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Russia launched 39 Shahed drones, other simulator drones and four ballistic missiles in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two missiles and 24 drones. A further 14 drone simulators were lost in location, the statement said.The Kyiv City Military Administration said three people were killed and three more injured in the attack. A fourth victim had been assumed dead but the administration said later the case has yet to be confirmed. The known victims are two men aged 43 and 25, and a 41-year-old woman, officials said.

News.Az