Russian colonel unable to answer questions of Azerbaijani protesters (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani activists and members of environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs) continue their protests on the section of the road under the control of Russian peacekeepers in the Shusha district, News.Az reports.

The protesters demand an end to environmental terrorism and illegal exploitation of deposits in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic region.

The Russian colonel who came out to the rally participants was unable to answer the questions of Azerbaijani reporters and protesters. The protesters also said that he was drunk.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations in both directions. Thus, the planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create the necessary conditions for this but also participated in a deliberate violation of this process.

News.Az

News.Az