Yandex metrika counter

Russian delegation arrives in Geneva for Ukraine talks

Russian delegation arrives in Geneva for Ukraine talks
Source: VCG

A plane carrying Russia’s delegation, headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, has landed in Geneva for negotiations on a potential settlement in Ukraine, a source said.

“The plane has landed,” the source confirmed, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The flight from Moscow to Geneva lasted approximately nine hours and avoided airspace over countries considered unfriendly by Russia. Italy granted permission for its airspace to be used for the direct route to Switzerland.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The upcoming round of negotiations on Ukraine is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17–18. The talks will be held in a trilateral format involving representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      