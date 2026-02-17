Russian delegation arrives in Geneva for Ukraine talks

“The plane has landed,” the source confirmed, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The flight from Moscow to Geneva lasted approximately nine hours and avoided airspace over countries considered unfriendly by Russia. Italy granted permission for its airspace to be used for the direct route to Switzerland.

The upcoming round of negotiations on Ukraine is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17–18. The talks will be held in a trilateral format involving representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.