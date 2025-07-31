Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills 6, injures 52, more trapped under rubble - VIDEO

Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills 6, injures 52, more trapped under rubble - VIDEO

First responders work at the site of Russian drone, missile attack in Kyiv in the early hours of July 31. (Interior Ministry / Telegram)

A devastating overnight attack on Kyiv by Russian drones and missiles has killed at least six people, including a six-year-old boy, and injured 52 others, local officials reported early July 31. Several victims remain trapped under rubble after residential buildings and public infrastructure were hit across the Ukrainian capital.

The Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the majority of casualties with four fatalities, while two others died in the Solomianskyi district. Among the wounded were three police officers, with 29 people hospitalized as of 7 a.m. local time. Firefighters and emergency crews are actively working to rescue those trapped and control fires ignited by the bombardment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attacks targeted over 27 locations in Kyiv, mainly in the Solomianskyi district, where an educational institution and residential buildings were severely damaged. The Sviatoshynskyi district also saw heavy damage, including a residential building partially destroyed, trapping victims beneath debris.

Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts reported additional damage. Windows were shattered at a children’s hospital in Shevchenkivskyi, although no injuries were reported there.

The assault followed shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning of new tariffs against Russia within 10 days if the Kremlin failed to halt its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump’s ultimatum aims to pressure Moscow by imposing tariffs and secondary sanctions on countries continuing to buy Russian oil and gas.

Meaghan Mobbs, daughter of U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, commented on social media:

“Kyiv is under massive drone attack. Make no mistake, this is Putin’s response to President Trump’s deadline. He is testing American resolve and strength.”

The city experienced renewed missile threats early morning after the air raid siren ended at 3:20 a.m., with explosions resuming around 4:30 a.m.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared video footage of the aftermath, urging for continued support and highlighting the resilience of Kyiv’s residents amid ongoing attacks.

