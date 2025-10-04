Russian drone attack leaves 50,000 without power in Ukraine's Chernihiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of October 4, a Russian drone strike in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region caused a widespread power outage, leaving approximately 50,000 consumers without electricity.

“Last night, the Russians committed a real act of genocide against the population of the Chernihiv region. During another drone attack, several important power supply facilities were damaged at once. Emergency power cuts affected about 50,000 users,” Chernihivoblenergo said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Energy companies have already begun to restore power.

At the same time, hourly power outages continue in the region.

“Today, the principle is to cut off power every three hours (three hours of power and three hours without). Despite the situation, we are doing everything possible to ensure that there are no additional power cuts. Moreover, we hope that the power cuts will be even less severe during off-peak hours,” the regional power company said.

“The Russian side is testing our strength again, but we will stand firm! Energy workers are continuing to restore power, so please be patient and take care of your safety,” the regional power company added.

Energy workers are asking residents of the region to conserve electricity.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that on the night of October 4, Russian troops struck an infrastructure facility in Chernihiv.

Rescue workers are currently dealing with the consequences.

News.Az