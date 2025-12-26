+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces are being accused of deliberately targeting civilians in the city of Kostiantynivka, located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, as daily drone attacks intensify and evacuation efforts come under fire.

According to Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, Russian troops are using FPV strike drones to hunt civilians in residential areas, including during active evacuation missions. He said the attacks pose a growing threat to both local residents and volunteers helping people flee dangerous zones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In one recent incident, a drone strike killed one civilian and injured two others, authorities said. The wounded individuals were participating in an evacuation operation at the time of the attack and were later transported to a hospital in Druzhkivka, where they are receiving medical care.

Russian fire also struck a civilian vehicle operated by the “Kramatorsk Volunteers Association,” a group that evacuates residents from high-risk areas on a daily basis. While no residential buildings were damaged in that incident, officials say the targeting of civilian transport highlights the risks facing humanitarian workers.

Local authorities warn that there are no longer any safe areas within the Kostiantynivka community, as drones are reportedly being used to target pedestrians and civilian vehicles. Law enforcement agencies continue to document what Ukraine describes as war crimes committed against the civilian population.

Officials emphasize that evacuation to safer regions remains the most effective way to save lives, urging residents to leave while routes are still available.

Earlier reports have also indicated that amid heavy equipment losses, Russian forces have turned to unconventional tactics, including the use of horses during assaults—moves Ukrainian forces say are quickly countered using drones.

Separately, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces forcibly removed civilians from the village of Hrabivske in the Sumy region, with around 50 residents allegedly detained, held without communication, and later deported to Russia—actions described as a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

